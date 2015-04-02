NAB: ChyronHego Launches Studio MediaMaker

ChyronHego has announced that it will unveil a new production systems, Studio MediaMaker, that is designed to streamline broadcast production.

The vendor notes that the product provides tools for the whole broadcast production chain, from production planning to file-based publishing of news content.

The system doesn’t require control rooms or technicians and can be done by one person, such as the news anchor.

While it works as a stand-alone system, it also provides tight integration to any MOS-compatible newsroom computer system.

"The emergence of new types of broadcast content producers, such as newspapers, sports clubs, and corporate organizations, is driving demand for cost-effective tools to get video content produced and delivered to air,” said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego in a statement. “At the same time, traditional broadcasters are looking for more efficient systems with which to package their content to support ever larger channel lineups. With Studio MediaMaker, we're bringing unprecedented simplicity to production automation for smaller operations and on-demand content producers, as well as to larger networks that are expanding their local news and weather coverage. All of these customers benefit from streamlined news production workflows and cost-effectiveness through automation."