NAB: ChyronHego Launches PowerClips

ChyronHego will launch PowerClips, a new HD/SD video production clip server that is designed to streamline the playback of animated and still clips, including as news bumpers and station promos.

The product will be shown at 2014 NAB between April 7 and 10 in Las Vegas and is scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2014.

It uses ChyronHego's GS2 Graphics Engine and is localized to handle 13 languages.

PowerClips will be available as a 1RU, 2-channel standard model or a 2RU, 4-channel optional model.

"Delivering clips to air quickly while maintaining a routine workflow is crucial in any live broadcast," said Lou Garvin, senior product manager at ChyronHego. "Built-in MOS integration makes PowerClips a key part of ChyronHego's end-to-end BlueNet graphics workflow and an ideal fit for the most demanding news, sports and entertainment environments."