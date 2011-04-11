NAB: Chyron Launches BlueNet With New Sales

Complete NAB 2011 Coverage

As part of a strategy to simplify graphics production, Chyron is introducing BlueNet at this year's NAB and has announced that several major programmers, including the Sinclair Broadcast Group, the NHL Network and Norway's public broadcaster NRK will be adopting the product, which is a suite of tools to manage graphics workflow and orders.

Sinclair is adopting the platform at all of its stations that produce news to fully automate news graphics production and distribution.

The product will also be used at Sinclair's graphics hub, located at corporate headquarters in Hunt Valley, Md., to create and push content to servers at each news-producing station.

In addition to the deal to deploy BlueNet, Sinclair is outfitting 20 stations with Chyron's Channel Box² channel branding system.

In a second BlueNet deal, Chyron announced that the NHL Network is deploying BlueNet to streamline graphics creations at its U.S. and Canadian sites. The workflow product will be used for major league events like the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the NHL All-Star Game and such NHL Network programming as NHL on the Fly and NHL Live!

NRK, the public broadcaster in Norway, will also be deploying BlueNet at 12 of its regional news stations as they are upgraded to HD.

During the company's annual NAB press conference, Michael Wellesley-Wesley, president and CEO at Chyron argued that "we are totally focused on addressing clients who needs to produce more and more content with fewer and fewer resource for more and more screens," and that BlueNet is one of the products they've developed to address that imperative.

"BlueNet takes Chyron's best-of-breed product portfolio to the next level, easily enabling complex broadcast graphics workflows, from the moment a graphic requirement is identified, through creation of that graphic, to the management and fully automated playout of the completed asset," he said. "BlueNet fosters greater collaboration, streamlines graphics management, and provides powerful yet intuitive creative tools across every phase of this workflow, while offering the stability and reliability that customers have come to expect of a Chyron-based solution."

Other notable upgrades and new products announced at NAB included enhancements to its HyperX3, LEX3, and MicroX on-air graphics systems and an update to Chyron's Channel

Box² software (v. 4.1).