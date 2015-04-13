NAB: CBS Buys New Sony 4K Cameras

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

In Sony’s pre-NAB press conference, the vendor announced a new 4K camera for live production that will soon be getting a workout at CBS Television City, which has purchased eight of them.

The CBS Television City production facility in Los Angeles will roll out the new HDC-4300 cameras in June.

The new cameras, which offer simultaneous HD and 4K recording, will complement CBS’ current inventory of Sony high-definition HDC camera models and allow the facility to capture HD programming as well as a 4K master for archival and future broadcast use.

“With the capabilities of these new cameras, we can continue to put the best-looking product on the air today, enhance our production values and protect our assets well into the future with the highest resolution master,” said Barry Zegel, senior VP and GM of CBS Television City.

The new HDC-4300 is a notable product launch because it fills a longstanding market need for live 4K cameras for sports and big broadcast events. In the past, most 4K cameras were originally designed for movie and scripted TV production and then adapted to live production workflows.

It uses three 2/3-inch chips with Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) native resolution and currently offers 3x Super Slow Motion, with plans to upgrade that to 8x slow motion.

Very importantly, it supports the same 2/3-inch sports, studio and ENG lenses used with Sony HDC models.

“This camera provides 4K capabilities and a workflow that content producers are instantly familiar and comfortable with,” said Rob Willox, marketing manager for content creation systems, Sony’s Professional Solutions Americas. “We’ve developed an approach that allows the large existing HDC series user base to employ 4K advantages such as 8x high frame rate and 4K cut-out and zoom while using a familiar infrastructure and signal path.”

The HDC-4300 4K/HD live camera system is planned to be available in summer of 2015.

Sony has not revealed pricing.