NAB: Canon Showcases New Lenses, Camcorders

Canon U.S.A. will be showing two new light weight cameras for newsgathering, the compact Canon XF205 and XF200 Professional Camcorders, and two new lenses.

The new camcorders are positioned above the company’s existing XF105 and XF100 Professional Camcorder models and provide upgraded zoom lens, CMOS sensor and image-processing platform,

Both the XF205 and XF200 camcorders feature a wide-angle 26.8 mm (35mm film equivalent) 20x optical zoom lens with Hi-UD (Hi Index Ultra Low Dispersion) glass lens elements.

They support the MXF file format used by broadcast stations, and MP4, which offers high versatility through its compatibility with various viewing and content providers such as web browsers and television news outlets.

They are equipped with both an Ethernet LAN terminal and dual-band wireless LAN connectivity.

Canon’s CameraAccess plus app enables live viewing and remote operation using a compatible smartphone or tablet device, as well as the real-time transfer of proxy data.

Both are expected to be available in mid-July of 2014 with the Canon XF205 to have an estimated list price of $4,400 and the XF200 selling for $3,900.

In terms of lenses, Canon will be showing the new Canon Cine-Servo 17-120mm T2.95 zoom lens that features 4K optical performance, a dynamic 17-120mm focal length range, and a removable digital drive unit for cine-style or shoulder mounted operations.

The lens is expected to be available in August of 2014 for a suggested price of $33,000.

The second new lens, the new HJ18ex7.6B portable HD zoom lens is designed for broadcast HD newsgathering. It is expected to be available in July 2014 for a suggested retail price of $20,700.00 (for IRSE S model) and $22,600.00 (for the IASE S model).