NAB: Canon Launches New 4K Camcorder

Canon has announced a new low-cost 4K camera, the new XC10 4K Digital Camcorder, that illustrates how the quality of entry level 4K gear continues to improve.

The XC10, which shoots 4K and HD video as well as 12 megapixel still images, is targeted to users who are interested in lower-cost 4K productions as well as multimedia journalists and news agencies looking to upgrade to 4K ENG, the company says.

The camcorder, which weighs only 2.3 pounds and measures less than five inches long, is scheduled to hit the market in June with an estimated retail price of $2,499.

“With the introduction of the XC10 4K Digital Camcorder, we are looking to deliver a robust new camcorder that will allow for an ever expanding creative expression,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., in a statement. “Enabling the virtually seamless capture of stunning 4K video with the added convenience of still image capture and 4K frame extraction, XC10 users are empowered with multiple ways to share their artistic visions.”

The camcorder's 12-Megapixel Canon CMOS sensor delivers up to 12 stops of dynamic range and has a 10x wide-angle zoom Lens that offers the 35mm-equivalent of a 24.1mm to 241mm zoom for still photos and 27.3mm to 273mm range for movies.

The XC10 also includes Canon’s proprietary DIGIC DV5 signal processor and 5-axis image stabilization (full HD only) as well as slow and fast motion recording.

Separately, Canon announced that it is developing a free firmware upgrade for the DP-V3010 30-inch professional 4K Reference Display that will include a number of additional features, including a HDR display mode.