NAB: Broadway Systems Adds New Features

With the opening of the exhibit halls at the 2015 NAB Show, Broadway Systems is showing a number of major improvements to its advertising management software that are designed to help networks save time and boost revenue.

The new features include the Advanced Quarterly Brand Allocation; deal revisions with Unlimited Spot Actions and Unlimited Undo functionality; a brand new Re-Weight Tool and Automated Proposal Generation feature; simple post-air reconciliation and rate changes in its Post-Air Spot Management tool; advanced copy management system for including VOD, OTT and digital sales options; seamless integration with external programmatic buy systems; and industry leading automatic integration with Canoe for Dynamic Ad Insertion.

In a statement, James Ackerman, executive chairman, Broadway Systems explained that the new tools were “designed specifically for cable and advanced television networks, to further simplify the increasingly complex advertising management process, providing our clients with one single system to simultaneously manage every need.”

The improvements also include tools to help clients tap into newer revenue streams, for VOD, OTT, dynamic ad insertion and programmatic.

Its APIs now allow for streamlined external Programmatic Buy systems, such as placemedia and it has integrated with Canoe for simultaneous linear and Dynamic Ad Insertion management.