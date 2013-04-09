NAB: Broadcasters, Telcos 'Have to Work Together'

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013

Despite obvious tensions between broadcasters and telcos

over issues like spectrum and retransmission consent, both NAB president and

CEO Gordon Smith and Verizon Communications chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam

stressed the importance of cooperation between broadcasters and providers of

broadband services during a General Session on April 9 at the NAB Show.

During a candid but cordial discussion, both cited a rapidly

changing technology landscape that is pushing the two industries into many of

the same businesses, with broadcasters delivering more content over mobile devices

and telcos expanding the delivery of video over their networks.

"The media is constantly evolving," Smith said in his

introductory remarks, adding that "we have to consider the role of broadband

and broadcast" in that evolution and look at "how they can work together."

For his part, McAdam pledged to work closely with

broadcasters on upcoming spectrum auctions and sounded conciliatory notes on

issues like retransmission consent.

While McAdam argued that the market has significantly

changed since retransmission consent was adopted and that intense competition

among pay-TV providers made it less necessary to protect broadcasters, he

stressed the importance of good faith negotiations and the fact that taking

channels off the air hurt both operators and broadcasters.

When asked by Smith to name the things he would change in

the Telecommunications Act of 1996, McAdam noted that "retransmission consent

would not be" on his list of the top five things to alter.

Both Smith and McAdam also highlighted their willingness to

work together during the spectrum auctions. McAdam said he would not agree with

any FCC plan to limit the amount that broadcasters could get from the auctions

and that they would work against any effort to keep Verizon and AT&T out of

the auctions, which would reduce the money that broadcasters would receive.

"We have to work together to make the process transparent,"

McAdam said.

The two also discussed several areas of potential future

conflicts. Smith noted that at CES, Verizon had announced plans to broadcast

the Super Bowl over its LTE wireless network hopefully by 2014.

McAdam replied that delivering video to mass audiences over

current cellular networks was impractical but that Verizon was successfully working

on technologies to broadcast events like the Super Bowl over LTE networks.

He dismissed, however, worries that such efforts would put

them in competition with broadcasters for rights.

He said "99% of people" are going to want to watch the Super

Bowl on their big screens at home, adding that working together with

broadcasters on these events would increase the value of them for both parties.

McAdam also stressed that rapidly increasing network speeds

were allowing them to deliver more video. Currently, Verizon is offering 15 Mbps

speeds over its 4G, LTE network and even higher ones over its fiber network to

the home. "We just announced Quantum FiOS at 300 Mbps and are testing one

gigabit into the home," he said.

McAdam noted that half the traffic over their wireless

networks is now video and that the proportion was likely to rise to two-thirds

by 2017.

While McAdam dismissed worries about cord cutting, he noted

that they had to listen carefully to their customers and rethink bundles.

"If a particular channel is a big hit then they

will pay to watch it," he noted, but that only hundreds of people out of their five

million subscribers might be regularly watching some channels. "There is

pressure as to why they have to have 300 channels when they only watch 50," he

noted.