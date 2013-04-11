NAB: Brightcove Expands TV Everywhere Integrations

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Cloud content service provider Brightcove has expanded its

support for TV Everywhere services with integrations with Adobe Pass and

Akamai's Sola Vision Identity Services.





The support for the Adobe and Akamai solutions enables

authenticated video delivery for both the Web and mobile apps and makes it

easier for content owners and operators to deliver more content to their

subscribers on multiple devices as part of pay-TV subscriptions.





Web-based TVE authentication with Adobe Pass or Akamai Sola

Vision Identity Services is already available with Brightcove Video Cloud, the

company noted. Additional integration into Brightcove's native player software

development kits (SDKs) for iOS and Android is planned for later this year.





TV Everywhere "is becoming a major priority for broadcasters

as they look to grow their audience and introduce new revenue opportunities for

their premium video content," said Phil Costa, director of product management

at Brightcove, in a statement. "To truly succeed with [TV Everywhere]

initiatives, these organizations must have a comprehensive solution that

supports not only authentication, but also DRM and advertising integrations

that work across every screen."





Currently 37% of consumers take advantage of TV Everywhere

offerings from TV networks, while 30% of consumers access this content from

pay-TV providers, according to Brightcove.