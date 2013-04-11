NAB: Brightcove Expands TV Everywhere Integrations
Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013
Cloud content service provider Brightcove has expanded its
support for TV Everywhere services with integrations with Adobe Pass and
Akamai's Sola Vision Identity Services.
The support for the Adobe and Akamai solutions enables
authenticated video delivery for both the Web and mobile apps and makes it
easier for content owners and operators to deliver more content to their
subscribers on multiple devices as part of pay-TV subscriptions.
Web-based TVE authentication with Adobe Pass or Akamai Sola
Vision Identity Services is already available with Brightcove Video Cloud, the
company noted. Additional integration into Brightcove's native player software
development kits (SDKs) for iOS and Android is planned for later this year.
TV Everywhere "is becoming a major priority for broadcasters
as they look to grow their audience and introduce new revenue opportunities for
their premium video content," said Phil Costa, director of product management
at Brightcove, in a statement. "To truly succeed with [TV Everywhere]
initiatives, these organizations must have a comprehensive solution that
supports not only authentication, but also DRM and advertising integrations
that work across every screen."
Currently 37% of consumers take advantage of TV Everywhere
offerings from TV networks, while 30% of consumers access this content from
pay-TV providers, according to Brightcove.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.