NAB: Brightcove Adds Support For Widely Used TV Formats

Cloud service provider Brightcove has made a notable expansion of its Zencoder service into the broadcast and content creation sector by adding support for formats widely used by broadcasters and producers.

In addition to its longstanding support for popular Web and mobile encoding formats, the Zencoder cloud-based encoding service will now support such advanced codecs as MPEG-2, MPEG-TS, JPEG 2000 and AVC-Intra in MXF container.

The move comes at a time when broadcasters are increasingly looking for cloud based solutions to streamline workflows. By supporting formats typically used by broadcasters and TV players, the Zencoder platform would be able to significantly improve their ability to deliver more content to more platforms, explains Brightcove VP of encoding solutions Jon Dahl.

“Brightcove Zencoder helped to unlock a new generation of Internet video use cases by providing companies such as AOL, the Wall Street Journal, PBS and Funny or Die with an API that offers nearly limitless encoding power,” said Dahl. “With the addition of Zencoder’s advanced video processing features, we are bringing the same power and flexibility to new workflows for broadcasters and service providers such as T3. It's thrilling to be building the tools that will enable a fundamental shift for the entire production workflow.”

Mark Lemmons, CTO at T3Media added in a statement that the improvements meant that they would be able to provide more services to their TV clients: “Today, we use Zencoder for Web and mobile encoding. With Zencoder support for these advanced use cases, we will now be able to scale even more of our media processing operations in the cloud. That translates to more efficient and focused operations for us, and faster time-to-market for our customers.”

Brightcove also announced improvements in its Web and mobile format support, adding HEVC (H.265), and MPEG-DASH, the HTTP streaming standard.

Brightcove will demonstrate the services at the 2014 NAB Show.