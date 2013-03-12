NAB: Barnfind Technologies Gets Vegas Launch

A new broadcast technology provider Barnfind Technologies will be launching at NAB 2013, where it will be showing its new 1RU multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform called BarnOne.

"Following years of intense R&D, we're delighted to present our amazing signal processing and transport solution," said Wiggo Evensen, the CEO of the Sandefjord, Norway-based company in a statement. "Barnfind's 1RU chassis provides the same functionality usually requiring 3 to 6 RU. The small footprint not only saves customers valuable rack space; but its extremely low power consumption is exceptionally economical and environmentally friendly."

The BarnOne product, which provides up to 32 ports, is targeted to the broadcast services and post-production markets.