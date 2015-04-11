NAB: Avid Touts New Tech for The Multiplatform World

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

Avid used its Saturday April 11th Avid Connect event in Las Vegas to highlight the company’s progress towards achieving its Avid Everywhere strategy of helping broadcasters and producers transform their business in a period of rapidly changing technologies.

Many of those announcements revolved around the Avid MediaCentral Platform, which is designed to provide companies with a complete set of tools to handle content all the way from creation to distribution and monetization.

“Across the industry, Avid Everywhere is helping content creators and distributors of all kinds connect with their audiences more efficiently, powerfully, and collaboratively than ever before,” stated Avid chairman, president and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. “From announcing our vision in 2013 we went on to launch the most significant product innovations since our company inception and are seeing huge market adoption. In January we unveiled our first free tools that open the ecosystem to all, furthering our fight to help everyone in the industry thrive. At Avid Connect and NAB 2015, we are continuing to deliver what we promised by announcing landmark solutions and services that will continue to lead the industry forward.”

Highlights of those improvements included a number of partner integrations that extend capabilities across live sound, music composition, video production, media asset management and shared storage.

Improvements to its Artist Suite included the launch of Avid VENUE | S6L live sound mixing system; new licensing and subscription operations for the Artist Suite; and the launch of Avid Artist | DNxIO to help with high resolution production and the free version of its media creation software.

This will include a free version of it Media Composer editing software called Media Composer | First.

Improvements to Media Suite products, which are widely used in newsrooms, include the introduction of Interplay | MAM 5. That release completes the integration of all Media Suite modules into the MediaCentral Platform, the company reported.

In addition the company also introduced ISIS | 1000 shared storage, improvements to its service offering Avid Advantage and expanded educational initiatives.

The Avid Connect event attracted more than 1,000 professionals.