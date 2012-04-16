NAB: Avid Debuts New Asset-Based Workflow Solutions

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Avid announced a number of new solutions to stream newsroom

and media production Sunday at the NAB Show, including new solutions for

multiplatform distribution, media asset management, cloud-based distributed

production and graphics as well as new server and storage products.

Ina briefing before the market with B&C,

CEO Gary Greenfield called the offerings "the richest" since he took charge of

the company in 2007 and noted that the new offers reflect the company's focus

on providing integrated production technologies for customers in news, sports,

TV, broadcast and post-production that could streamline workflows and offer

them great flexibility in the production process.

"Media organizations need to be able to reuse their existing

media assets more effectively, collaborate easily, and find ways to monetize

their content across digital and social distribution channels," he noted in a

statement accompanying the product announcements. "With the capabilities we're

announcing today at NAB, we're helping our customers solve these challenges by

letting them create content wherever they are, manage complex production

workflows, and distribute their media everywhere."

In a notable example of how vendors are looking to used

cloud-based technologies to help streamline workflows, Avid announced Interplay

Sphere, a cloud-based distributed production system. Using a cloud-based

architecture, users of Sphere-enabled applications like Avid's Media Composer

and NewsCutter would be able to edit, share and quickly get content to

colleagues and facilities in multiple locations.

Avid executives positioned the product as a way to "break

down the walls of the newsroom" by expanding what journalists and news

organizations can do, regardless of their location.

Greenfield also highlighted multiplatform distribution as

one of the key challenges facing broadcasters and TV companies. At the market,

Avid launched its new Multi-Platform Distribution (MPD) solution that

streamlines the processes for journalists and editors who are creating and

distributing content across multiple traditional, digital, and social

platforms.

The solution is being pitched as a way of removing the

complexity of multiplatform distribution from the creation of content, through

transcoding, and then delivery to Web content management systems, online video

platforms and social media.

Avid also introduced new service and storage solutions,

including new Avid ISISÂ® 2000 near-line storage solution works across multiple

Avid Interplay installations; the Avid ISIS 7000 v4.0, which effectively

doubles its storage capacity with the new i4000 blade; and the AirSpeed 5000

video server that features new codec flexibility with Avid DNxHD playback.

Finally, the company launched the Avid Motion Graphics

systems, which is built on an advanced real-time 2D/3D rendering engine that is

accelerated by the latest GPU and I/O technology.

Also at NAB, Avid will be demoing upgrades to a number of

its products, including the Interplay Production 2.6 production asset

management solution, NewsVision 2.5, Interplay MAM 4 media asset management

solution, Media Composer 6 video editing system, Pro Tools 10 platform for

audio and music recording and Interplay Central 1.2 Web-based news creation

application.