NAB: Akamai, Synacor Tie Up For 'TV Everywhere' Demo

Content delivery network provider Akamai Technologies is getting into the "TV Everywhere" game, teaming up with web-portal software vendor Synacor to demo a subscriber-authentication service that provides access to premium video content at the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas this week.

The companies noted that they do not currently have a solution that is commercially available. In the NAB demo, Akamai is showcasing Identity Services for TV Everywhere, a set of application programming interfaces that handles authentication and authorization content requests among programmers and operators with Synacor's authentication and authorization platform.

"Akamai is committed to addressing the complete needs of the programmers, operators and consumers as content libraries are expanded, more devices emerge for on-the-go viewing and the value of the content available is enhanced," Akamai vice president of strategic projects Troy Snyder said in a statement.

