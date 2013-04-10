NAB: Akamai Launches Viewer Diagnostics

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2013





Cloud platform and services provider Akamai

Technologies is launching a new component called Viewer Diagnostics for its

Sola Analytics media measurement and analysis product.





The

addition to Sola Analytics is designed to provide more depth to its audience

measurement capabilities and provide media companies with information on

individual viewing that can help them better manage subscribers and improve

quality of service for individual users.





Akamai

also announced that Gaiam TV has transitioned to Sola Analytics in order to

take advantage of Viewer Diagnostics for its streaming video service, which

offers access to more than 5,000 films, documentaries and original programs.





Gaiam

TV is also using Akamai's Sola Sphere content storage and delivery solutions in

conjunction with Brightcove's Video Cloud online video platform.





"Akamai's

Viewer Diagnostics is a vital part of Gaiam TV's service, giving us the ability

to offer quick and accurate customer support with immediate access to important

details of a subscriber's viewing experience," said Jason Riley, Director, web

development, Gaiam TV. "Sola Analytics integrated seamlessly into both our

Brightcove Video Cloud and Silverlight Smooth Streaming platforms, allowing us

to easily get up and running with a full streaming video offering that combines

high-quality video with top-tier customer service."



