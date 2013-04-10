NAB: Akamai Launches Viewer Diagnostics
Cloud platform and services provider Akamai
Technologies is launching a new component called Viewer Diagnostics for its
Sola Analytics media measurement and analysis product.
The
addition to Sola Analytics is designed to provide more depth to its audience
measurement capabilities and provide media companies with information on
individual viewing that can help them better manage subscribers and improve
quality of service for individual users.
Akamai
also announced that Gaiam TV has transitioned to Sola Analytics in order to
take advantage of Viewer Diagnostics for its streaming video service, which
offers access to more than 5,000 films, documentaries and original programs.
Gaiam
TV is also using Akamai's Sola Sphere content storage and delivery solutions in
conjunction with Brightcove's Video Cloud online video platform.
"Akamai's
Viewer Diagnostics is a vital part of Gaiam TV's service, giving us the ability
to offer quick and accurate customer support with immediate access to important
details of a subscriber's viewing experience," said Jason Riley, Director, web
development, Gaiam TV. "Sola Analytics integrated seamlessly into both our
Brightcove Video Cloud and Silverlight Smooth Streaming platforms, allowing us
to easily get up and running with a full streaming video offering that combines
high-quality video with top-tier customer service."
