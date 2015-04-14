NAB: Akamai Adds Adobe Primetime Ad Tech

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

Akamai Technologies announced at NAB that it was integrating Adobe Primetime’s ad insertion capabilities into its network.

The companies say that the combination of Akamai’s global content delivery network (CDN) and Adobe’s ad insertion technologies will simplify and improve the way online video ads are delivered while improving the viewing experience.

Red Bull Media House and Turner Broadcasting are already in the early stages of trialing the joint solution as a technology preview.

Akamai and Adobe have already worked on a number of major events, including Super Bowls, the Olympics, World Cup and March Madness among many others.

They note that server-side ad insertion, in which advertisements are stitched into content at the network level, will offer advertisers, content providers and consumers a number of advantages.

These include monetization opportunities on any screen, reliability, the ability to handle the scale of large linear broadcast TV audiences, increased device reach and improved viewing experience.

“This solution is designed to help address the longstanding challenges of scale and reach with online video advertising,” said Troy Snyder, VP of Ecosystem/executive producer, Akamai. “We believe integrating Adobe’s digital ad insertion capabilities onto the Akamai network introduces nearly infinite scale to deliver ads to broadcast-size viewing audiences on a vast range of devices, which can open up new opportunities to monetize content across screens.”