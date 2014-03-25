NAB: Aframe To Debut 3.0 Version of Cloud Video Platform

Aframe has announced that it will be showing a major new version of its cloud video platform at the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas between April 5 and 10.

The new Aframe 3.0 adds a number of new features to automate and streamline broadcast and production workflows in ways that will improve collaboration and reduce costs, the company believes.

New features include a desktop app to provide automated content upload, HTML5 Player support and time-saving asset management features.

The 3.0 version also includes what the company is billing as the industry's first cloud based automatic transcode capabilities. This allows files as they are ingested to be automatically transcoded into a preferred house codec.

"The biggest names in broadcasting are now putting the cloud first on their list of priorities," said David Peto, CEO and cofounder of Aframe in a statement. "New features in Aframe 3.0 take the pain out of the production and broadcasting process, so organizations can reap the benefits of the cloud for reduced costs, faster turnarounds, improved competitiveness, and increased profitability."