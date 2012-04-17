NAB: Adobe Study Shows High Online Ad Engagement

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

New research from Adobe that was based on some 2.5 billion

video add impressions offers up some good news for companies looking to boost

revenue from their online and mobile distribution content. The study, which is

being released at NAB, found that engagement -- measured by completion rates --

for mid-roll video ads hit 87% in online content in the last half of 2011. This

was up from 75% in earlier study covering the January to July 2011 time frame.

The study also found that mobile users were the most engaged

viewers, with a 94% completion rates in mid-roll ads and that the number of ads

in professionally produced content now averages about 5.5.

The findings are important for companies who have been

delivering more online and mobile content but have "struggled to monetize

premium content," notes Jeremy Helfant, VP of monetization at Adobe in an

interview.

Both the high engagement levels, which could make online and

mobile content more attractive to advertisers, as well as the increase in the

number of ads in the content could boost overall revenues, he argued.

"The latest data demonstrates the strong potential for

expanding traditional broadcast advertising dollars to digital video," he adds.

The study also found that mid-roll video ads continue to

offer the most engagement, measured by completion rates. This placement is more

comparable to traditional TV commercial breaks, which suggests that audiences

are interested in consuming TV-like experiences online, Helfand says.

Live content also has higher engagement rates, with a 85%

completion rates, 23% higher than VOD.

Professional content also had higher completion rates for

video ads (76%) than user-generated content, which had a 63% ad completion

rate.

The release of the study at NAB is part of a push by Adobe

to highlight the importance for better solutions to help companies generate

revenue form digital distribution. Earlier this year, as part of that effort,

Adobe introduced its Project Primetime video technology platform, which is

designed to help deliver ad supported TV-like experiences on Web-connected

devices.

The first solution offered under Project Primetime platform

was the ability to easily clip content from live streams and add

advertisements.

The 2.5 billion ad impressions covered by the survey were

served via Adobe Auditude, Adobe's video ad management and monetization

platform and a key component of its Project Primetime initiative.