NAB: Adobe to Preview New Video Production Software

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2013

During NAB 2013, Adobe will be

holding the first public demonstrations of new versions of its video software

prior to their official release. The demos will include upcoming versions of

Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, SpeedGrade, Adobe Audition, Adobe

Prelude, Adobe Media Encoder and Adobe Story.

Hoping

to tap into a growing demand for systems that improve sharing and collaboration

between members of production teams located in different places, the company

will also be showing its collaborative workflow platform Adobe Anywhere.

"Broadcasters,

filmmakers and video professionals are looking for modern tools that meet the

demands of today's evolving video industry," said Steve Warner, VP of product

development at Adobe in a statement. "Adobe's video tools revealed today

provide content creators with one powerful toolset to help them produce

exceptional content and streamline workflows. From Academy-award-winning

filmmakers like the Coen brothers to global broadcasters, these innovative

tools are what will continue to drive the shift to Adobe video solutions across

the broadcast and media industries."

As

part of the preview of the as yet unreleased new versions, the company noted

that the next version of Adobe Premiere Pro "boasts new editing features

including Editing Finesse and Link & Locate to quickly relink media for a

faster workflow. It also has improved color grading with the Lumetri Deep Color

Engine to easily apply rich color grading looks directly in Adobe Premiere Pro

or send files to the newly redesigned user interface of Adobe SpeedGrade, for

precise control over every aspect of a production's color and light."

The

new version of Adobe After Effects will offer more creative possibilities and

streamlined 3D workflows.

Adobe

Prelude will include refined logging and ingest tools.

The

distributed production system Adobe Anywhere was announced as a technology

preview in 2012. It will be demoed during NAB and is expected to be

available in May of 2013.

"The

video industry is going through dramatic changes, and broadcasters and other

large-scale content production organizations are seeking simpler ways to

increase production and collaboration across distributed teams, and they can't

afford to learn new tools," said Jim Guerard, VP of Enterprise Solutions, Adobe

in a statement. "Adobe Anywhere allows these companies to build teams based on

talent, not location, meet the high demands of a rapidly evolving industry, and

reduce overall costs."