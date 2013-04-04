NAB: Adobe to Preview New Video Production Software
During NAB 2013, Adobe will be
holding the first public demonstrations of new versions of its video software
prior to their official release. The demos will include upcoming versions of
Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, SpeedGrade, Adobe Audition, Adobe
Prelude, Adobe Media Encoder and Adobe Story.
Hoping
to tap into a growing demand for systems that improve sharing and collaboration
between members of production teams located in different places, the company
will also be showing its collaborative workflow platform Adobe Anywhere.
"Broadcasters,
filmmakers and video professionals are looking for modern tools that meet the
demands of today's evolving video industry," said Steve Warner, VP of product
development at Adobe in a statement. "Adobe's video tools revealed today
provide content creators with one powerful toolset to help them produce
exceptional content and streamline workflows. From Academy-award-winning
filmmakers like the Coen brothers to global broadcasters, these innovative
tools are what will continue to drive the shift to Adobe video solutions across
the broadcast and media industries."
As
part of the preview of the as yet unreleased new versions, the company noted
that the next version of Adobe Premiere Pro "boasts new editing features
including Editing Finesse and Link & Locate to quickly relink media for a
faster workflow. It also has improved color grading with the Lumetri Deep Color
Engine to easily apply rich color grading looks directly in Adobe Premiere Pro
or send files to the newly redesigned user interface of Adobe SpeedGrade, for
precise control over every aspect of a production's color and light."
The
new version of Adobe After Effects will offer more creative possibilities and
streamlined 3D workflows.
Adobe
Prelude will include refined logging and ingest tools.
The
distributed production system Adobe Anywhere was announced as a technology
preview in 2012. It will be demoed during NAB and is expected to be
available in May of 2013.
"The
video industry is going through dramatic changes, and broadcasters and other
large-scale content production organizations are seeking simpler ways to
increase production and collaboration across distributed teams, and they can't
afford to learn new tools," said Jim Guerard, VP of Enterprise Solutions, Adobe
in a statement. "Adobe Anywhere allows these companies to build teams based on
talent, not location, meet the high demands of a rapidly evolving industry, and
reduce overall costs."
