NAB: AccuWeather Adds Severe Weather Features from Baron

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

In the run-up to NAB, AccuWeather and Baron have announced that they will be joining forces to offer improved capabilities for the coverage of severe weather events.

As part of the partnership, Baron’s Severe Weather systems and data will be displayed in AccuWeather’s touch screen StoryTeller system.

AccuWeather will be showing the improved features for the first time at the 2015 NAB Show.

In addition, AccuWeather is using Baron’s radar and severe weather products in its new 24 hour AccuWeather Network.

“We are combining Baron, the leader in radar and severe weather, with StoryTeller, which is the leader in presenting information and graphics,” explained Dr. Joel N. Myers, founder and president of AccuWeather in an interview.

Baron has long been known its severe weather products and its radar, which is used by the National Weather Service to improve their tracking of severe weather.

Myers stressed that the alliance with Baron is one of a number of improvements to StoryTeller and other offerings.

New or enhanced StoryTeller features that will be on display at NAB include improved features for social media and user generated content, an all-new traffic solution with innovative 3-D displays, better capabilities for real-time polling, and the ability to integrate HD footage from drones into StoryTeller.

Myers notes that the touch screen system is now being used by around 140 stations in the U.S. and has been deployed in 14 of the 15 top markets.