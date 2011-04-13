NAB: Accenture Wants Piece Of Over-The-Top TV Action

Complete NAB 2011 Coverage

Accenture wants to help build -- and operate -- the next Netflix-style streaming video services.

The global consulting firm is pitching a new outsourced solution, dubbed Over-The-Top TV (OTT TV), aimed at letting service providers, entertainment companies or retailers deliver both linear and on-demand content to TV sets and a range of other platforms including PCs, mobile, gaming consoles and broadband-connected TVs.

The Accenture Over-The-Top TV solution is "based on a pre-integrated platform" and supports "all of the most commonly used set-top box and Internet-enabled TV industry standards," the company said. Asked for more details, a spokesman said Accenture incorporates "some third-party capabilities but writes all the code and provide much of the infrastructure support like billing depending on customer requirements," and added that the OTT TV solution can work with any set-top box architecture.

