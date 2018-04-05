NAB 2018: Sprockit Picks Startup Finalists

Sprockit, a marketplace that curates and connects “market-ready” startups, has picked nine finalist companies that will be featured at next week’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Those finalists, which will get a chance to strut their stuff at the Sprockit Hub in the Innovation Pipeline exhibit in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, are:

· Barometric (unified measurement via a “single pixel solution”);

· Connekt (advanced TV ads using A.I. tech);

· Overcast HQ (management solutions with augmented intelligence that streamline how companies review, approve and collaborate on video);

· Promethean.TV (enables broadcasters to serve intelligent commerce and engagement opportunities to viewers in real time);

· Stainless Code (generates live metadata for media automation and next-gen experiences using AI);

· Streann (a proprietary software as a service platform targeting content distribution, engagement and monetization using patent pending digital advertising technology);

· Tellyo (allows rights holders to easily create and share unique stories from live content);

· Teltoo (boosts the quality of livestreams and optimizes delivery costs via a software-only, decentralized video delivery platform), and;

· Wicket Labs (insights to media companies with shifting audiences in the evolving television marketplace).

Of that group, Teltoo recently was selected by UpRamp, the CableLabs-backed accelerator, for its Fiterator program. Wicket Labs is run by execs who are late of thePlatform, the OTT video publishing company acquired by Comcast in 2006.

RELATED: Wicket Labs Notches $2M Seed Round

In addition to the play at the show, those startups will also have the opportunity to meet with Sprockit corporate members that include Fox Networks Group, Google, Hearst Television, Samsung Next, Tegna, Univision and Verizon Digital Media Services at Sprockit Sync meetings throughout the year.