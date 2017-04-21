NAB 2017: Ultra HD Forum Sets Demos

The Ultra HD Forum, a group that sets best practices for the pixel-packed video format, said it will support more than a dozen 4K and High Dynamic Range demos at NAB 2017 in Las Vegas.

The demos, at booth N1131FP, will include “Deployable Phase A” technologies that represent current challenges, including broadcaster HDR video delivery, SDR and HDR mixing and delivering quality HDR video.

For a glimpse of future implementations, the “Phase B” tech demos will be comprised of three stations dedicated to dynamic HDR metadata; HDR and SDR improvements; and High Frame Rate Video.

Ultra HD Forum members that are on tap for the demos include BBright, Beamr, DirecTV, Dolby, Harmonic, Huawei, LG Electronics, NeuLion, PBS, Sigma Designs, Sony and Technicolor.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.