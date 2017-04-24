NAB 2017: Two MVPDs Roll Out 4K With SES, Vivicast

Full Coverage of NAB 2017

Two U.S. MVPDs, Wisconsin’s Marquette-Adams and North Carolina’s Highlands Cable Group, have moved beyond earlier trials with a commercial rollout of linear Ultra HD services.

The launch features a pre-packaged batch of UHD channels via SES’s satellite-delivery platform and in partnership with Vivicast Media, which handled the licensing rights for the 4K fare.

The UHD programming lineup features ten channels in the format: Fashion One 4K, Travelxp 4K, 4KUNIVERSE, NASA TV UHD, Insight TV, UHD1, C4K360, Funbox 4K, Nature Relaxation 4K, as well as SES’s UHD demo channel. SES is hosting the channels using a set of satellites (SES-1, SES-3, AMC-18) that provide 100% coverage of cable head-ends in the U.S., the company said. SES will demo its UHD platform at this week's show in Las Vegas at booth SU1910.

SES said more than 20 MVPDs representing an audience of nearly 10 million subs are involved in its UHD trials and deployments. Other announced partners include Verizon Communications, Frontier Communications, Buckeye Broadband, Service Electric Cable TV, enTouch Systems, Cable America, Golden West Telecommunications, MTC Cable, Aureon, GVTC Communications, KPU Telecommunications, Service Electric, Shrewsbury Community Cable, and Sjoberg’s Cable TV.



