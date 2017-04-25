NAB 2017: Sling TV Pitches Discounted AirTV Player Bundle

Full Coverage of NAB 2017



Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT TV service tailored to cord-cutters, is offering a deep discount on the AirTV Player and AirTV Adapter to customers who agree to prepay for three months of service.

Per one version of the promo, Sling TV is selling that device bundle for $50, down from the regular price of $129.99, to customers whose base service is $20 or more.

Other AirTV discount options include prepaying for four months of Sling TV, if subs are paying between $15 to $20 per month, or prepay for six months, if the Sling TV customer is paying for a package that is less than $15 per month.

AirTV is an OTA/OTT combo device for cord-cutters that runs on Android TV. Dish introduced AirTV in January at CES and recently released a firmware update that enables the AirTV guide to integrate local channels that are received over-the-air.



