NAB 2017: Sling Media Bows SlingStudio

Taking aim at the multi-camera video production market, Dish Network’s Sling Media unit has introduced SlingStudio, a “professional-grade” portable video production system that will become available in May and start at $999.

Sling Media said the new wireless, multi-camera system enables users to record, switch, edit and broadcast HD content in real time via platforms such as Facebook Live and YouTube, and with a streamlined post-production capability that is importable to Adobe Premiere Pro CC using a free SlingStudio plug-in.

The SlingStudio system requires the SlingStudio hub that works with a free Console app for the iPad. Optional accessories include a battery ($149, for up to three hours of portable power), USB-C expander ($49, with Seagate on board as SlingStudio’s “preferred” storage supplier), and CameraLink ($349), a wireless adapter that can connect to any HDMI-enabled DSLR or video camera to wirelessly transmit 1080p60 video to SlingStudio.

The product intro was expected, as ZatzNotFunny reported in January that Sling Media was developing SlingStudio about the same time that word got out that Sling Media was halting production of the Slingbox, the company’s pioneering place-shifting retail device.



