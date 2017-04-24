NAB 2017: Ooyala, Adobe Make a Video Connection

Ooyala, the Telstra-owned multiscreen video specialist, said it’s the first “premiere partner” for Adobe’s “Exchange” program for integrated video solutions.

Under the partnership, Adobe is combining Ooyala’s Integrated Video Platform (IVP) with the Adobe Experience Cloud, and they claim the deal will help media and entertainment companies build “best-of-breed digital TV and OTT solutions.”

The deal, they added, will likewise help partners deliver, measure and monetize video content across a variety of screens while also tying in Adobe Primetime's playback and ad insertion technologies.

“Video is unquestionably the crux of the digital transformation for the global media and entertainment market,” Kevin Towes, Adobe’s media and entertainment head of business development, said in a statement. “As Ooyala leverages Adobe technology, we can help media companies achieve their transformation faster, with greater video monetization, engagement and measurement.”



