NAB 2017: Layer3 TV’s CTO Says Customer Is ‘Center of the Universe’

Las Vegas—The worlds of traditional cable TV, streaming video and “digital lifestyles” are all colliding, and weaving itself into those realms has been key to the development and subsequent launch of Layer3 TV, David Fellows, the CTO and co-founder of the Denver-based next-gen cable operator, said here.

Fellows, an industry vet who is late of MSOs such as Comcast, AT&T Broadband and Continental Cablevision, used a talk here on Saturday to provide a technology and operational case study on Layer3 TV, which has launched service in the Washington, D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles areas, as well as in Longmont, Colo., with a municipal provider called NextLight, but has not announced how many subscribers it has salted away so far.

A big idea behind Layer3 TV, Fellows said, is the notion that “the customer should be at the center of the universe.”



