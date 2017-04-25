NAB 2017: Data a Key Driver for OTT Services, BAMTech CEO Says

Full Coverage of NAB 2017



Las Vegas – Gathering and analyzing viewership data increasingly is becoming a key tool for over-the-top video and TV services, Michael Paull, the recently named CEO of BAMTech, said here Tuesday.

Having access to consumption data gives distributors and their content partners a way to “super-serve” their customers, Paull said in his first public appearance since taking the helm of BAMTech, the Disney-backed technology services and video streaming spin-off of MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM).

Paull, an industry vet who previously ran Amazon Channels, Amazon’s curated subscription VOD platform, said streaming data shows how long viewers are watching and if they are coming back, and also provides other critical information that can help to drive programming and scheduling decisions and a clearer view on where to focus infrastructure spending.

“You have real data, as opposed to sample data,” he said, later noting that the flexibility OTT allows content providers the ability to “micro-program” because they have access to “an infinite number of slots, even in primetime."



