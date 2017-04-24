NAB 2017: Broadcasters Urged to Give VR a Whirl

Full Coverage of NAB 2017



Las Vegas—Adoption of virtual reality and mixed reality platforms is at its nascent stages, but broadcasters should start to experiment and learn about those technologies now, execs in the sector said Sunday during a panel dedicated to the topic.

Google, the company behind Cardboard and new mobile VR platforms such as Daydream, is encouraging a “sense of experimentation” by collaborating with newsrooms, Nicholas Whitaker, training and development manager at the Google News Lab said during a panel titled, The Outlook for 360 / VR / AR in Local Markets.

The message to them, he said, is “to start experimenting now” despite some of the questions that are swirling around emerging VR platforms, including the underlying business models.

But a key challenge is to ensure that VR content is made for the medium, and not merely something that has simply been optimized for the platform, noted Ryan Pulliam, chief marketing office and co-founder of Specular Theory, a company that works with partners to create multiple forms of VR content and experiences, including cinematic fare and games.



