NAB 2017: Attendance Surpasses 103,000

Here’s another batch of news from this week’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Full Coverage of NAB 2017

-The National Association of Broadcasters announced preliminary registered attendance of 103,443 for this year’s show, noting that the event featured 1,806 companies spanning 1,091,792 net square feet of exhibit space. NAB said the show hosted 26,714 international attendees, with 161 countries represented, and 1,518 members of the news media.

-Comcast Technology Solutions has unveiled Linear Rights Metadata Management (LRM), a product focused on easing the complexity of the accurate delivery, entitlement and representation of content across mobile screens and live multichannel broadcasts. LRM utilizes SCTE 224 (the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ event scheduling and notification interface).

-Arris has introduced two satellite receiver platforms – the DSR-7412 Integrated Receiver/Transcoder and the DSR-4470 Integrated Receiver/Decoder. Both feature HEVC UHD/4K decoding and DVB-S2X demodulation capabilities, the company said. Among the duo, the DSR-7412 supports up to 12 channels of HEVC, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 video compression inputs.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.