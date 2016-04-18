NAB 2016: TICO Alliance Adds Members, Pushes Compressed IP Transmission Standard

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2016

Las Vegas — It’s been a year since the TICO Alliance first got off the ground, with a coalition of equipment manufacturers, broadcasters, electronics brands and tech companies pushing a lightweight compression technology, geared toward enabling Ultra High-Def (UHD) content to be transported over legacy SDI infrastructure.

On April 18 at the NAB Show, TICO announced it had added 11 new companies to its ranks, including heavy hitters Panasonic and Blackmagic Design.

Related: NAB 2016—Panasonic Touts University Tech Partnerships

“Broadcasters have been asking us for video over IP solutions for quite some time” said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. “The TICO codec delivers incredible image quality with extremely low latency and we believe it is the ideal codec for our IP video solutions. We will be able to offer our customers advanced HD and Ultra HD video over IP products that will integrate with other TICO compatible studios and broadcasters around the world.”

The other companies to join TICO include B&M Modern Media, Bluefish444, Cobalt Digital, Ikegami, Leader, Net Insight, Pesa, Telestream and Village Island, giving TICO more support in its goal to create an open spec to help the industry’s transition to IP delivery.

Related: NAB 2016—A Lot of Firsts for ATSC 3.0

“We’re excited to be a part of the TICO Alliance. Panasonic is providing several 4K delivery options to the market. In addition to 12G-SDI, TICO over 3G-SDI is one of the best options for the future of 4K on traditional SDI workflows,” said Kunihiko Miyagi, director of Panasonic’s Professional Video Business unit. “We’re also happy to show another possibility of TICO: transmission of 4K video over IP networks.”