NAB 2016: Shareablee, Frankly Partner Up

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2016

Las Vegas — Social media analytics firm Shareablee used the NAB Show to announce a new partnership with broadcast content management system (CMS) provider Frankly, giving Frankly the ability to offer its clients social media insights for consumers.

Frankly will provide Shareablee's social media data through its CMS product, opening up insights on social media performances across their owned properties as well as their competitors.

“Shareablee has clearly become the industry standard for social measurement,” said Steve Chung, CEO of Frankly. “This partnership enables us to integrate Shareablee's industry-leading data into Frankly's CMS so that our broadcast clients can now have a true one-stop, turnkey solution to manage their digital platforms."

Shareablee founder and CEO Tania Yuki added: "We are thrilled to be providing actionable social media data to Frankly's clients. Broadcasting is a digitally-focused vertical, and this partnership will satisfy the huge need for easily incorporating social data into broadcasters' daily lives."