NAB 2016: DADC Looks to Amazon Web Services for OTT Platform

Las Vegas — Sony DADC New Media Solutions (NMS) will now have its white-label OTT and broadcast playout service Ven.ue powered exclusively by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, with AWS in turn offering Ven.ue through its AWS Partner Network Program. A Sony DADC spokeswoman said the agreement will see the company "migrating completely away from any on-premise storage for content flowing through our supply chain and will have our entire suite of services for all asset storage and delivery for distribution powered by the AWS Cloud."

Sony Pictures, Funimation Entertainment, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Lionsgate and BBC Worldwide are among the content companies currently using Ven.ue. DADC said the AWS partnership will allow Ven.ue companies to see their content delivered in as little as one hour.

“As we look across our industry and see some companies still investing heavily into legacy infrastructures, we fundamentally believe that the only way to advance is committing to a future-proofed strategy with the cloud,” said Andy Shenkler, chief solutions and technology officer for NMS. “AWS provides not only an infrastructure to perform what we need to expand our business in a secure, efficient, and economically sound way, but we share a philosophy that focuses on providing services that can empower our clients and decrease their time to market across the entire supply chain.”

Terry Wise, VP of worldwide partner ecosystem for AWS, added: “More and more enterprises around the world are realizing the benefits of agility, scalability and reliability that the AWS Cloud can offer, including meeting the need to deliver next-generation media services to consumers. At the same time, there is growing complexity in delivering a reliable video supply chain and OTT service to a global audience.”