NAB 2016: Cisco, Grass Valley Partner on IP Broadcasting Solutions

Las Vegas — Broadcast IP solutions company Grass Valley and network tech specialist Cisco used the NAB Show to announce they’re working together to create new IP-based workflow offerings for broadcast, covering security, networking and more.

The two plan to develop an IP-based solution based on open IP standards, combining the architecture of Grass Valley's solution suite (Broadcast Data Center) and the technology behind Cisco’s new, cloud-based software Media Blueprint solutions. The collaboration should result in an offering that allows broadcasters to move to IP without completely upending their legacy workflows, the companies said.

“These are changing times, and broadcasters are looking for solutions that are powerful, yet interoperable and affordable,” said Mike Cronk, senior VP of strategic marketing for Grass Valley, in a statement. “Working closely with Cisco to develop IP solutions, especially ones that rely on the new virtualized network core, will provide our customers with enormous benefits as they look to improve their existing workflows or build new greenfield sites that help them take advantage of new business models and distribution schemes.”

Steve Steinhilber, VP of vertical partner ecosystems for Cisco, added: “Together, we intend to enable the shift from proprietary appliances to open IP networking, helping broadcasters gain the benefits of a virtualized, media-aware network. Combining the Cisco Media Blueprint technologies and applications with the Grass Valley top-tier broadcast and production solutions, we can help broadcasters efficiently scale video production to deliver new content experiences faster, and drive revenue."

Also at the NAB Show, Cisco also announced it was partnering with NBC Olympics, to help handle both IP video distribution and networking and security solutions for production of the Aug. 5-21 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“Cisco is helping us transform how we scale the massive amounts of video content for events like this, for delivery to more distribution channels,” Craig Lau, VP of IT for NBC Olympics, said in a statement. “As we continue to transition from SDI to IP in our network operations, we are able to better manage our workflows with precise timing and synchronization.”