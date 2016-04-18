NAB 2016: Akamai Opens Dedicated OTT Operations Center

Las Vegas — Seeing the onslaught of new OTT services — and the new consumer and business demands resulting because of them — content delivery network (CDN) and cloud services provider Akamai announced April 18 it’s opening a new Broadcast Operations Control Center (BOCC), dedicated to the delivery of over-the-top content.

The facility, located at Akamai’s Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, will offer the company’s clients a staff of at least a dozen people (and as many as 50 during a major OTT event) who specialize in the tech behind OTT delivery, along with a host of real-time measurement tools, analytics and quality assurance information.

“We’re taking the ubiquity of Akamai’s pervasive network and our media delivery solutions, and empowering a specialized staff who have ‘eyes-on-glass’ 24-7 to support our customers, with a unique set of tools that we believe deliver unprecedented visibility into hundreds of live video streams and linear channels at any given time,” said Matt Azzarto, director of media operations for Akamai and manager and designer of the OTT broadcaster center.

“With the new BOCC, Akamai is helping to address consumer quality-of-experience expectations for OTT by raising our customer service, support and component-level access into the CDN. We’re replacing help tickets and hold time with real-time communication and deep, proactive monitoring designed to alert customers to potential issues before they actually arise.”

Akamai will show off how its new BOCC works at the NAB Show.