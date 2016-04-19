NAB 2016: AIMS Adds Fox Networks Group, Evertz

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2016

Las Vegas — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) — a group of media and broadcast industry suppliers collaborating on open standards and interoperability for the broadcast industry’s transition to IP — announced the addition of several new members at the NAB Show, including Fox Networks Group, Evertz and Sony.

All three have thrown their support behind an initiative by the Video Services Forum (VSF) to standardize the transport of media by finding both a common interface and protocol for adoption by equipment vendors, AIMS said.

“AIMS was founded on the basis of a powerful, yet simple idea, that network interoperability should be based on open, true standards in order to maximize business opportunity for all,” said AIMS chairman Michael Conk. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Fox Networks Group and Evertz to AIMS. Evertz is a recognized pioneer in bringing IP to broadcast applications and Fox has widely pioneered IP applications in the field. Their alignment with AIMS is a major step towards fulfillment of our roadmap.”

The group’s IP transition roadmap includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67 and VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04.

“Sony is a technology leader in our industry,” Conk added. “We are extremely pleased to work with them towards a standards-based approach to IP. The industry has spoken, and it wants true ISO standards that will stand the test of time and ensure broad interoperability.”