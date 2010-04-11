NAB 2010: Telestream Says Business Is Good

NAB 2010:Complete Coverage from B&C

Las Vegas -- Transcoding

supplier Telestream, whose FlipFactory product is used by a number of

major programmers to convert content between different formats, entered

the NAB Show riding strong sales and a slate of new products.

Telestream CEO Dan

Castles said that the Nevada City, Calif.-based company has enjoyed a

record first quarter of sales, including a March that was "off the

charts." Revenues for Telestream's enterprise products were up 25% for

the first quarter over the previous year.

Castles said that

the systemic changes in the broadcast business have been driving sales

for Telestream, which has enjoyed 12 consecutive years of double-digit

revenue growth.

"This tough economy

has brought customers to us," he said. "They have to automate, and they

have to pull costs out [of their operations] for survival."

Telestream is using

NAB to introduce three new products, the most significant being

Vantage, an enterprise-class workflow design and automation software

system that can manage video capture, transcoding, metadata processing,

analysis, graphics assembly and video file management. Along with

Vantage, Telestream launched the companion Vantage Transcode, an

enterprise-class server transcoder built on the FlipFactory transcode

engine and designed to provide broad file format support for broadcast,

cable, edit, web, mobile, VOD, and IPTV workflows.

Vantage is not

designed to be a "hot-switch" replacement for FlipFactory, said Castles,

though the company expects that some customers will immediately migrate

to it. Instead, it is designed to automate multiple functions and tie

together islands of transcoding and encoding products into a single

system.

"FlipFactory was a

transcoding solution that had some workflow in it, while Vantage is a

workflow solution that incorporates transcoding as part of that,"

explained Telestream VP of Marketing Barbara DeHart.

Vantage will

maintain existing integrations that FlipFactory has with third-party

products, and will be sold in modular format with pricing starting at

$5,500.

Telestream also

introduced Episode, a new video encoding platform which allows users to

pool resources to share encoding work across multiple computers in a

mixed environment of Macs and PCs. Episode ranges in price from $495 for

the desktop version to $3,995 for the server-based Episode X version.

Episode also has a feature which allows a programmer to automatically

publish content to YouTube.

The other big

product launch was a major update, version 4.0, to the company's

Wirecast live streaming software and a new Wirecast Pro product that is

designed for creating real-time or on-demand professional video

broadcasts for the Web. Wirecast Pro accepts more professional input

devices and formats, including HDV and MPEG-2 transport stream inputs,

and also has advanced chroma key features. It lists for $995.

All of the new

Telestream products will be available in the second quarter.