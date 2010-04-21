NAB 2010: Streambox Launches Mobile Transport Product

NAB 2010: CompleteCoverage From B&C

Video encoding supplier Streambox used NAB to launch Avenir,

its latest portable video transport system.

Seattle-based Streambox first found traction with its

proprietary ACT-L3 encoder that runs on a laptop and can deliver high-quality

live video over broadband connections. It has since developed a range of

professional encoder and decoder products, and recently has been experimenting

with bonding wireless 3G and 4G cards together to improve the throughput and

quality of service.



The new Avenir is the company's first hardware-based encoder to

offer both 3G/4G wireless network bonding for high-quality HD or SD transport

in a fully portable form factor, enabling live or file-based video transport

over a variety of low-data-rate networks. Avenir, which will ship in June and

will be priced around $15,000, can combine four wireless data cards in a device

that fits in a backpack.

By bonding four 3G/4G cards together, Avenir can achieve a

total throughput of up to 20 megabits per second over wireless networks, said

Streambox "applications evangelist" Ben Larson, good enough to transmit HD

video in either the 1080-line interlace or 720-line-progressive HD formats. The

device can also transmit SD content in NTSC or PAL format at data rates ranging

from 64Kbps to 8Mbps.

Avenir has a lightweight, rugged chassis and a range of

power options including AC and DC connectors as well as a Li-Poly battery

system. It features an intuitive touch-screen interface that allows users to

connect quickly and easily via their choice of network connections, which can

include dual Ethernet and BGAN satellite devices as well as bonded 3G/4G cards.

The Avenir also features a wireless user interface for browser-capable PDAs

such as the iPhone, iPod touch, and BlackBerry devices, which enables users to

control the encoder from a separate location.