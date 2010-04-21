NAB 2010: Quantel Sets Up Shop in Vegas
By Glen Dickson
U.K.-based editing, storage and
effects supplier Quantel was one of many European vendors whose travel plans
home from NAB were scrapped due to the volcanic eruption in Iceland last week and the ensuing ash cloud
which cancelled flights to Europe for several
days.
Quantel, which used NAB to launch
a complete stereoscopic 3D workflow, said it had enjoyed a strong show with
various sales leads and didn't want to lose any of the momentum it had gained.
So on Monday the company, which had about 25 U.K.
staffers in Las Vegas along with another 25
employees from the U.S.
and overseas locations, set up a temporary office at the MGM Grand Hotel to
house some of the sales, marketing and support personnel who were stranded in
Vegas, along with CEO Ray Cross.
"All in all, we're making the best
of the situation and ensuring that all our normal operations continue
uninterrupted," said Cross in a statement.
The rest of Quantel's U.K. personnel set off to visit customers and
prospects in Los Angeles, San
Francisco, Nashville, Australia, India,
Canada and Malaysia. While
some Quantel staffers were able to get on a flight home from San Francisco last Tuesday, most were looking
at the earliest return flights being on Apr. 26 or 27, according to Quantel
spokesman Roger Thornton.
