NAB 2010: Quantel Sets Up Shop in Vegas

U.K.-based editing, storage and

effects supplier Quantel was one of many European vendors whose travel plans

home from NAB were scrapped due to the volcanic eruption in Iceland last week and the ensuing ash cloud

which cancelled flights to Europe for several

days.

Quantel, which used NAB to launch

a complete stereoscopic 3D workflow, said it had enjoyed a strong show with

various sales leads and didn't want to lose any of the momentum it had gained.

So on Monday the company, which had about 25 U.K.

staffers in Las Vegas along with another 25

employees from the U.S.

and overseas locations, set up a temporary office at the MGM Grand Hotel to

house some of the sales, marketing and support personnel who were stranded in

Vegas, along with CEO Ray Cross.

"All in all, we're making the best

of the situation and ensuring that all our normal operations continue

uninterrupted," said Cross in a statement.



The rest of Quantel's U.K. personnel set off to visit customers and

prospects in Los Angeles, San

Francisco, Nashville, Australia, India,

Canada and Malaysia. While

some Quantel staffers were able to get on a flight home from San Francisco last Tuesday, most were looking

at the earliest return flights being on Apr. 26 or 27, according to Quantel

spokesman Roger Thornton.