NAB 2010: Panasonic Touts P2, 3D Progress

NAB 2010: Complete Coverage From B&C

Since launching its solid-state P2

camcorder format seven years ago, Panasonic had sold some 140,000 units, the

company announced at NAB.

P2 customers include some 360 U.S. television stations in the U.S. such as

the NBC Local Media and Telemundo station groups, which have standardized their

newsgathering on P2 HD camcorders. Fellow NBC Universal property and cable

network CNBC has also adopted P2 HD, and is now shooting in the field with

AJ-HPX2000 2/3" 3-CCD P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorders.

Panasonic's most recent big P2

newsgathering deal is with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision, which is

making a multi-year commitment to P2 HD for field production and newsgathering

at the local and national level as well as major event coverage. Univision's

purchase will include P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorders with AVC-Intra recording,

AJ-HPM200 P2 Mobile recorder/players, AG-HPG20 Portable recorders, AG-HPG10 P2

Gear portable recorders and the new AG-MSU10 P2 Media Storage Units (due to

ship this fall). As the exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster of the 2010 FIFA

World Cup, Univision will also be using AJ-HPX3000 P2 HD camcorders to

broadcast the month-long competition.

Panasonic also closed a deal with

the National Basketball Association in which the WNBA and NBA Development

League (NBA D-League) will use Panasonic's AG HPX300 P2 HD shoulder-mount

camcorders to provide fans with live streaming coverage of games through the

Websites WNBA.com and NBA.com/dleague.

Panasonic also announced the first

customer for the AG-3DA1 dual-lens 3D HD camcorder that it unveiled last

January at the Consumer Electronics Show. Major rental firm Video Equipment

Rentals (VER) has purchased 10 of the fully-integrated Full HD 3D camcorders,

and will take delivery in the early fall. Los Angeles-based VER will rent the

products from its locations in major markets throughout the U.S., which include Atlanta,

Boston, Chicago, New York and San

Francisco, among others.

Elsewhere on the 3D front,

Panasonic announced that it will work with Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG)

to create a 3D production studio at AEG's L.A. Live complex in Los Angeles and

that it will collaborate with the Entertainment Technology Center at the

University of Southern California to study the psychophysical effects of 3D

viewing in the home and create production guidelines for 3D content.

The company also introduced the

BT-3DL2550, a 25.5-inch 3D LCD production monitor. The monitor displays 3D

content using an Xpol polarizing filter, allowing content to be viewed with

polarizing (passive) 3D eyeglasses, and can switch between various modes

including Left to Right image display, overlay, Left and Right two window

display and 3D.

NAB 2010 marked Panasonic's first

show exhibiting as Panasonic Solutions Company, the new B2B-focused company

formed on April 1 that incorporates the operations of Panasonic Computer

Solutions Company, Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Company and

Panasonic Professional Display Company. John Baisley, former president of

Panasonic Broadcast, is now president of Media & Production Services for

Panasonic Solutions Company.

"We believe this change will make

Panasonic an easier company with which to do business," said Baisley.