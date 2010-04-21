NAB 2010: Miranda Sharpens 3D Focus

NAB 2010: CompleteCoverage From B&C

Routing, branding and

infrastructure gear supplier Miranda touted new stereoscopic 3D capabilities at

NAB and announced a licensing deal with 3D compression specialist Sensio

Technologies to develop a line of 3D playout products.

Miranda showed a 3D version of its

Kaleido-X multi-viewer at last year's show, and this year unveiled a

stereoscopic 3D option for its Imagestore 750 channel branding processor that

provides two 3D branding layers with dual 1.5 Gbps inputs and offers a variable

â€˜Z-plane' for graphics depth control to optimize viewing.

Miranda has also formed a partnership

with fellow Canadian firm Sensio Technologies, which specializes in spatial

compression techniques for 3D, to develop a range of broadcast products

supporting end-to-end, stereoscopic 3D playout. Miranda launched its first

product equipped with the Sensio technology at NAB, the Densite 3DX-3901

Stereoscopic 3D video processor module, which provides high quality conversion

of multiple 3D formats.

The Densite 3DX-3901 provides

conversion of Dual 1.5Gbps, Dual 3Gbps, Single 1.5Gbps, and Single 3Gbps signals

and features a single 3Gbps/HD input and dual 3Gbps/HD outputs to allow

previewing of conversion effects, as well as 3D/2D simulcasting. The processor

also offers horizontal and vertical flip, interaxial adjustment, and horizontal

image translation for adjustments to depth positioning, and for simulating a 3D

landscape from a 2D scene.

"This converts from anything to

anything," said Miranda Chief Technology Officer Michel Proulx.

Miranda has already sold its 3D

gear to All Mobile Video for its new 53-foot 3D HD production truck, "Epic,"

which was on display in the Sony booth at NAB. Epic has been equipped with

eight Kaleido-X16 and two Kaleido-X multi-viewers for stereoscopic 3D

monitoring, as well as the new 3DX-3901 processor, which will be used to

convert among various types of stereoscopic 3D signals. When the truck is used

for 2D events, the 3DX-3901 will serve as a normal 3Gbps/HD frame sync and

up/down/cross converter, avoiding the doubling up of equipment in the truck.

Proulx notes that Miranda has been

able to bring 3D gear to market quickly because it has been able to modify

existing products. He says that he's been surprised by the quick rollout of 3D

productions this year and how well early broadcasts have been received by

consumers. He adds that he is hearing "tremendous interest" from customers in

Miranda's 3D offerings.

"They're asking the kind of

questions where you know they're not just thinking about it, they're making

drawings," he said.