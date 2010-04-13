NAB 2010: Dolby Launches Professional Imaging Product

NAB Show 2010: Complete Coverage From B&C

Dolby Laboratories, Inc., best

known for its range of professional audio products and broadly licensed digital

audio technology, is using NAB to introduce a 42-inch, professional LCD video

reference monitor designed to deliver the same color accuracy as the obsolete

CRT (cathode ray tube) monitors long favored by high-end production and

post-production veterans.

While Dolby does have a large

footprint in imaging in the digital cinema space and has shipped more than

3,200 3D display systems worldwide, the PRM-4200 monitor represents its first

professional imaging product and is the culmination of a long development

effort.

"We've been working on this for a

while," said Roland Vlaicu, director of technical marketing for Dolby's

broadcast segment.

In speaking with Tier-1

post-production clients, said Vlaicu, the "biggest headache" they mention is

that they can no longer get high-end CRT monitors, which have been phased out

for LCD and plasma monitors over the past decade as part of an overall shift

from CRT to flat-panel technology in both the consumer and b-to-b markets. They

revere the color accuracy of the old CRTs, said Vlaicu, in particular their

ability to depict "true black levels."

Dolby is aiming to solve that

problem with the PRM-4200, which should ship later this year and sell for

between $40,000 and $50,000. Dolby says the monitor accurately reveals true and

deep black levels with higher contrast across the entire color spectrum, and

provides an unprecedented luminance range and level. It uses a backlight comprised

of red, green, and blue LEDs that are modulated individually on a

frame-by-frame basis. The LCD panel is also modulated in real time as part of

the dual-modulation process.



"We want to be able to reproduce

color accuracy across all luminance levels," said Vlaicu. "It also has the

ability to display extended dynamic range, related to what digital cinema

cameras can capture today. They can get more and more, and you need to

visualize that."

In addition to high-end

post-production houses, the PRM-4200 should also have applications for

television networks in their quality control and transmission monitoring

facilities.