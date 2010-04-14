NAB 2010: Chyron Launches New Workflow System

NAB 2010: Complete Coverage from B&C

Las Vegas -- Graphics supplier Chyron used the NAB Show here to introduce Quintette, a workflow system that combines graphics production and play-out capabilities.

Quintette is built on Chyron's Lyric real-time graphics technology, with full intelligent transitions and 3D animation support. The complete system is pre-packaged with remote system installation, setup and testing.

It also includes integrated electronic ordering and graphics asset management and collaborative cloud tools, allowing it to interface to Chyron's Axis online graphics system. Business intelligence and reporting features are also built directly into the system.

Other benefits include integration of Adobe's XMP metadata management structure and "smart assets"; collaboration tools for sharing stories, assets and templates; support for multiple workflow hubs; four video/key playout channels; and the ability to continuously update persistent objects, rolls, crawls, clocks, timers, etc. from live data feeds.

"It integrates beyond the boundaries of on-premises equipment," said Chyron COO Kevin Prince.

The Quintette system will list for $95,000 and include eight rack units of equipment (two per playout channel).

Also at NAB, Chyron showed enhancements to its HyperX graphics system and ChannelBox transmission playout product and announced deals to provide its graphics systems to Sky Sports News in the U.K. and the NBC Universal-owned stations in the U.S.