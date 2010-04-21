NAB 2010: Canon Enters Tapeless ENG Market

NAB 2010: CompleteCoverage From B&C

Canon, a longtime

supplier of professional camera lenses to the broadcast market, has stepped up

its efforts in the professional camcorder arena with the launch of a new

solid-state camcorder line at NAB.

Canon has sold

HDV-format tape-based camcorders that use MPEG-2 compression with 4:2:0 color

sampling for several years, and has netted some significant sales from small

broadcasters and documentary filmmakers. But with its new XF305 and XF300

Professional Camcorders, the company is making a bigger push into the

electronic newsgathering market. Both new models use a new, high-quality MPEG-2 4:2:2 50-megabit-per-second compression scheme, the Canon XF Codec, and

record native

1920 x 1080 high-definition video onto Compact Flash (CF) memory cards.

The cameras,

which come with two CF memory-card slots and are both priced under $8,000, also offer 35- and 25 Mbps recording modes

using MPEG-2 4:2:0 compression.

The new Canon cameras combine video, audio and metadata into a single

file and use the MXF (Material eXchange Format) file wrapper

to provide compatibility with third-party nonlinear editing and storage systems

from suppliers such as Adobe, Apple, Avid, and Grass

Valley. They include a Canon 18x HD

L-series lens and support standard professional features including HD-SDI

output, genlock, and SMPTE time code (in/out) terminals for multi-camera productions.

Other features include a freely rotating

4.0-inch, 1.23-megapixel LCD monitor that can be positioned at either the right or left side of the

camcorder body, a 0.52-inch, 1.55-megapixel color electronic viewfinder, and a

built-in stereo microphone as well as dual XLR inputs for external audio

sources. The new camcorders support 16-bit PCM audio at 48 kHz with automatic

and manual audio level adjustment

Both cameras are

expected to be available in late June, with the XF305 listing for $7,999 and

the XF300 listing for $6,799.