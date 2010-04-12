NAB 2010: Broadcasters Reprise Mobile DTV Pitch

NAB Show 2010: Complete Coverage From B&C

400 broadcasters gathered Monday morning (Apr. 12) at the NAB show in Las Vegas for a breakfast

panel discussion on mobile DTV that in many ways was a repeat performance of

the mobile DTV session at last year's convention. Members of the

Open Mobile Video Coalition touted the power of new mobile DTV transmission

technology to better serve their audience with local content on the go,

discussed an upcoming consumer trial in Washington,

D.C., and demonstrated a Dell

netbook with a built-in mobile DTV receiver chip.

Like

last year, there were no concrete details on the business model for mobile DTV.

There was also no announcement of a deal with a wireless carrier to broadly

implement mobile DTV reception in cellphones, though insiders say that several

large station groups are currently involved in such discussions.

There

are some concrete differences in mobile DTV development between 2009 and 2010,

however, which were highlighted in the discussion moderated by Fox Business

Financial Editor Nicole Petallides and featuring ION Media Chairman and CEO

Brandon Burgess, Gannett Broadcasting President Dave Lougee, and Dell VP John

Thode.

For

one, there is now an official ATSC mobile DTV standard in place, which was

ratified last fall. There are now some 45 stations on-air today with mobile

DTV, a point driven home by news segments from WSOC Charlotte, WGBH Boston,

WRAL Raleigh and WBNS Columbus that promoted their stations' mobile DTV

services to viewers. And the Dell netbook is now a real commercial product

slated to launch this year, joined by a host of accessory mobile DTV receivers.

More

important, the consumer trial in Washington, D.C. that was originally scheduled

for last fall is now due to launch on May 3, with roughly 200 Sprint customers

getting Moment smartphones from Samsung with integrated mobile DTV chips. The

trial will feature a mix of free local broadcast and cable network programming,

with 20 channels being delivered by nine stations.

Another

difference is that many broadcasters are now touting the power of mobile DTV as

part of the national spectrum debate, as stations fight to retain their

spectrum in the face of an FCC broadband plan that would reclaim a significant

slice and repurpose it for wireless broadband services.

NAB President

Gordon Smith tackled this issue head-on in introductory remarks he gave at the

breakfast, where he talked about mobile DTV as part of a "digital renaissance"

for broadcasters that also includes multicasting and potentially even 3D TV, a

hot topic on the floor.

"All

of this takes spectrum," said Smith. "You've got to use it or you lose it, it's

kind of like a muscle. All of us are looking at this spectrum grab as a great

threat, but also as an opportunity for us to claim."

Smith

noted some 150 stations will be on-air with mobile DTV by year-end, and that

the Washington

trial will aid broadcasters' lobbying as it will "enable us to go to

Congressional offices and show them the future. The amazing thing is that in

this post 9/11 world, a local TV service will be available to [consumers] on

cellphones and blackberries. This is truly a matter of homeland security, and

OMVC is helping to lead the way."

Lougee

also touched on the public safety benefits of mobile DTV, describing the power

outages the Washington, D.C. area suffered this winter due to severe

snowstorms and the way his neighbors with generators provided access to free

over-the-air TV as the lone source of information. He said the situation would

have been very different with a mobile DTV receiver and a cellphone charger in a car.

"Think

back to 9/11 and other unimaginable days like that," said Lougee. "This is an

incredibly attractive, efficient use of spectrum from a broadband policy

perspective."

Burgess,

however, doesn't believe in using homeland security as a way to pitch mobile

DTV's benefits. Instead, he believes that broadcasters should promote it on its

own merits, as a way to serve their audience better. He said that he made that

point over dinner with FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski on Sunday night, where

he pointed out that broadcasters "had started this project long before the

spectrum debate."

Burgess

said that while some broadcasters might want "to hijack" mobile DTV as a

lobbying tool in the spectrum debate, "I try not to."

Instead,

he emphasizes services like Qubo, ION's channel of children's programming, as

unique new offerings that could be brought to a mobile platform.