NAB 2010: Broadcasters Announce National Mobile DTV Joint Venture

NAB2010: Complete Coverage from B&C

A dozen major TV groups are teaming up to provide content and spectrum

for a national mobile DTV service called Pearl Mobile DTV Company LLC.

Belo, Cox, Fox, Gannett

Broadcasting, Scripps, Hearst Television, ION Television, Media General

Inc., Meredith Corp., NBC, Post-Newsweek Stations, and Raycom Media will

get together to form a "standalone joint venture," according to an

announcement at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Spectrum for the

service will come from the Fox, Ion and NBCU/Telemundo

owned-and-operated stations, as well as the nine other groups.

The

service will reach 150 million U.S. residents, said the companies, and

content will include "live and on-demand video, local and national news

from print and electronic sources, as well as sports and entertainment

programming," according to the groups.

TVNewsCheck reported in

December that Gannett, Media General, Hearst Television, Cox, Belo,

Scripps, Ion Media, Raycom and Post-Newsweek had formed a joint venture

called the "Pearl Project," which was seeking to use its scale to raise

capital and cut deals with carriers, receiver manufacturers, retailers,

programmers and advertisers.

The announcement comes against the

backdrop of the FCC's plan to encourage broadcasters to give up spectrum

for wireless broaband, but broadcasters are looking to pool and

leverage their own spectrum to be players in the new media space.

"The

venture is designed to complement the Federal Communication

Commission's (FCC) National Broadband Initiative by giving consumers

mobile access to video content while reducing congestion of the nation's

wireless broadband infrastructure," the companies said Tuesday. "In

addition, the service's mobile content network will have the capacity to

deliver local and national time-sensitive emergency information to

citizens across the U.S."

"Local broadcasters are the backbone of

the U.S. media industry," said David J. Barrett, President and CEO of

Hearst Television Inc., in announcing the venture's official launch.

"This sharing of content, broadcast spectrum, marketing resources and

capital is unprecedented, and underscores U.S. broadcasters' commitment

to bringing vital local news, weather, and emergency information to

increasingly mobile U.S. consumers. This is a critically important

initiative that holds great promise for our audiences and the television

industry. This is truly the next generation of local television

service."

"This initiative offers a path for the next generation

of video consumption, and will help the FCC in its goal of ensuring

efficient and reliable broadband service for US consumers," added John

Wallace, President, NBC Local Media, in an announcement issued from the

convention.

In a speech to the NAB convention earlier Tuesday

(Apr. 13), FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski gave a shout out to mobile

DTV and said he thought broadcasters would be able to provide that

service and turn over some spectrum for wireless broadband if they

chose.Genachowski said it was a "myth" that the spectrum reclamation

plan would kill mobile DTV.

"I'm pleased that the DTV transition

has enabled the development of standards and the launch of market trials

for mobile DTV," he said in his keynote speech. "Our job is not to

predict innovation or business models, but to enable them. Under the

incentive auction plan, broadcasters will be able to provide mobile DTV,

both licensees that choose to retain all 6 megahertz, and those that

choose to share."

NAB President Gordon Smith said Monday at the

conference that some 150 stations will be on the air with mobile DTV by

the end of the year. A trial of mobile DTV service is scheduled to begin

May 2 in D.C. Smith said that test will help broadcasters' lobying

efforts because it will "enable us to go to Congressional offices and

show them the future." Smith also told B&C last week he was

skeptical of the claims that broadcasters could do mobile DTV and give

up spectrum.

Sandy Schwartz, president of the Cox Media Group,

told B&C in an interview that other broadcasters have

expressed interest in joining the current dozen members. He said he

thinks the new venture, which is currently in the "memorandum of

understanding" stage, is willing to take on some new members, but not

right away. "Probably right now simply because what we need to do is get

moving very quickly. The bigger the group is the more difficult it is

to move forward."



He said there were no contracts in place with

cellular carriers to put the TV tuners in their phones, but adds "I

think we have gotten nothing but positive feedback."



He said

that with the memorandum of understanding now in place, they would be

"hard at work starting today" to hammer out the formal agreement in "the

next several months." But he also said that he didn't think they would

be waiting for that agreement to get things moving. "I think there are

some things we can do while the lawyers are hammering out the definitive

agreement."

"Mobile, and maybe the better word is

'portable,' is a fundamental premise for the future of our consumer

behaviour and we need to be able to take our programming where consumers

are, and this does that," David Lougee, president of Gannett

Broadcasting, told B&C.



"We felt very much that this

needed to be a massive play pulling together the best of national and

local content bringing together the best of national and local content

along with the digital distribution system that we have already invested

in."



He also said that massive play should be the trigger for

cellular carriers and tech companies to get on board. "I think now that

we have this venture put together, on parallell paths to finalizeing

the memorandum of understanding will be engaging with device

manufacturers and wireless carriers."

Glen Dickson contributed

to this story.