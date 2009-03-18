NAB 2009: Richard Florida To Give Opening Keynote at NAB

Author and business leader Richard Florida will deliver the keynote address at this year’s NAB conference on April 20 in Las Vegas.



Author of “The Rise of the Creative Class” and “Who’s Your City,” Florida is currently a columnist for The Globe and Mail. He has also written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and The Washington Post.



“We are pleased to welcome Richard Florida as our opening keynote speaker for the 2009 NAB Show,” said Chris Brown, NAB EVP of conventions and business operations in a statement. “Given the NAB show’s focus on the continued evolution of the content lifecycle, his insights will be of particular relevance to our attendees.”



Florida is the director of the Martin Prosperity Institute and is the founder of the Creative Class Group at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, where he is a professor of business and creativity.



Florida is known as a leading intellectual on the topics of economic competitiveness, demographic trends, and cultural and technological innovations. His commercial innovation and development strategies about the “creative class” have been used in ad campaigns for BMW and Apple. His problem solving and strategy development ideas have been used by diplomats, government leaders, artists, economic development organizations, and Fortune 100 businesses.