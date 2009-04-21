NAB 2009: Miranda Shows 3D HD Multiviewer

NAB 2009: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

In a sign that it believes 3D HD production will soon become reality, Miranda Technologies introduced at NAB a new multi-image display processing product, or multiviewer, which provides monitoring of stereoscopic 3D signals.



The Kaleido-X16 system, which Miranda was demonstrating in its booth using 3D-capable professional monitors from JVC and Hyundai, could be used to monitor camera feeds in 3D form during live productions. That will become a core requirement in trucks and control rooms when 3D HD takes off, says Michel Proulx, CTO of the routing, infrastructure and monitoring supplier.



Proulx admits to being skeptical about 3D HD at first. But after seeing a number of stereoscopic 3D demonstrations and getting a behind-the-scenes look at some of the 3D productions undertaken by U.K. satellite operator BskyB, he has changed his mind.



“My feeling is, this is real,” says Proulx.



He notes that Miranda has been pitching its new range of 3 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) routers, which it is offering after acquiring NVision last December, as a way to either handle a single 1080-line-progressive signal at 60 frames per second or the dual 1.5 Gbps signals used to feed the left and right eyes and deliver a 3D effect. But he says most of the interest in 3-gig now is based on 3D HD.



“Stereoscopic 3D has just taken the lead as a reason to have 3-gig in your plant,” says Proulx.



The 1RU Kaleido-X16 has 16 video inputs, two multi-viewer outputs, and an integrated 16x2 router, and can be used with 3Gbps/HD/SD and analog video. It has an ultra-quiet design appropriate for use in mobile environments, allowing it to be installed next to an operator. But it also offers seamless integration with the NVision router family, and third party routers, to allow expansion up to 1152 video inputs and 144 multi-viewer outputs.



While the Kaleido-X16 is the first 3D HD multiviewer from Miranda, Proulx says existing Kaleido-X models can be upgraded to 3D operation by inserting a new processing card.