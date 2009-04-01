NAB 2009: Digital Content on Mobile Devices a Key Theme at Upcoming NAB Show

NAB 2009: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Providing digital content to mobile devices will be a key theme at this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas. NAB recently announced a number of exhibits, speakers, and educational conferences that will address the growing demand for mobile content.

More than 300 exhibitors are expected to display new mobile video technology including Harris Corporation, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and QUALCOMM/MediaFlo.

Mobile technology events will abound at the show. The Open Mobile Video Coalition, a group of broadcasters committed to developing mobile digital television, will host a breakfast session on Apr. 20 hosted by Fox Business News anchor Liz Claman. The panel will feature top digital executives offering news on efforts to improve and accelerate mobile DTV use.

The Content Central area of the exhibit hall will feature the ATSC Mobile DTV Pavilion, showing how broadcasters can provide DTV services directly to mobile devices.

On April 22, the Mobile Entertainment Summitt will highlight developments in mobile marketing, search engines, social networks, and content. Co-produced by NAB and iHollywood Forum, the summit will focus on ways to capitalize on mobile trends to generate new forms of revenue.

A group of global mobile providers, the Mobile Entertainment Forum, will host a panel in the Content Theater. The Mobile Entertainment To Go session, sponsored by Ripchord, will include another executive panel discussing revenue and investment opportunities in the mobile arena.

The NAB Show runs from April 18-23 with exhibits opening on April 20.